Prioritise Socioeconomic Dev’t, Oba Akiolu Urges Investors, NGOs

The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Babatunde Akiolu, has called on investors and non-governmental organisations operating in Nigeria to prioritise socioeconomic development and community impact over profit-driven interests.

The monarch made the call while receiving an international non-governmental organisation, Time for Africa Foundation, during a courtesy visit to his palace at Iga Idunganran, Lagos Island, over the weekend.

Oba Akiolu reaffirmed that Lagos State and Nigeria remain open to genuine investors whose operations positively impact the lives of the people, stressing that development-focused investments would always receive royal and public support.

He expressed concern that many multinational organisations often arrive with grand promises but later shift focus solely to profit maximisation, leaving little or no lasting benefit for host communities.

“Investors must look beyond profit and focus on improving the socioeconomic wellbeing of the people,” the Oba said, urging companies to contribute meaningfully to national development.

The visiting delegation, led by Dr. Abby Olushola, included scientists from Oxford and Cambridge universities. Dr. Olushola explained that the Time for Africa Foundation is committed to development-oriented initiatives such as recycling, waste-to-wealth programmes, cancer research, and other community-based projects.

She noted that the foundation is not profit-driven and emphasised her personal commitment to giving back to Lagos State and Nigeria after years of academic and professional experience abroad.

“As a proud indigene of Lagos Island, this visit represents my desire to return home and contribute meaningfully to development using my knowledge and global exposure,” she said.

Also present at the palace were the lawmaker representing Lagos Island Federal Constituency I, Prince Kayode Akiolu, and the Chairman of Lagos Island Local Council, Prince Taiwo Oyekan.