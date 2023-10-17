Prioritise Skills Acquisition In School Curriculum, Reps To FG

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Ministry of Education to drive Science and Technology as a priority in the nation’s educational curriculum.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Science and Technology, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos made the call on Tuesday when he paid a courtesy call to the Minister of State for Education, Hon. Tanko Sununu in Abuja.

“The 10th House of Representatives wants to walk the talk because, without technology in the 21st century, we will be nowhere.

“If we are not able to key into technology, we will be left behind. So, as education minister, we want you to drive technology and skills acquisition into our school curriculum.

“When we start looking at the rudiments of technology, Nigeria will cease to be an importing country. The kind of technology that you find in places such as Aba and other parts of the country is unprecedented”, Bagos told the minister.

Speaking further, Bagos said “Our essence of coming here is to solicit on how you will be able to drive science and technology into Nigeria’s school curriculum. Once we get this done, the nation’s resources will be properly harnessed”, he stated.

Responding, the minister of state for education, Hon. Tanko Sununu agreed the with lawmaker stressing that for Nigeria to her it right, it must back its education with the right skills.

He said it was worrisome seeing B.Sc and M.Sc holders in computer science loitering about looking for white-collar jobs.

He informed that the President Tinubu administration has developed a blueprint aimed at encouraging skills acquisition, which would soon be launched.

Sununu said “When we were in secondary school, we had vocational training centres and they contributed immensely to development and if we had continued with that programme, Nigerians’ GDP would have grown in leaps and bounds.

“It will be worrisome to see someone with a B.Sc or M.Sc looking for white collar jobs. Something needs to be done. The intention of the federal government is to work hard and return National Commission for Almajiri and Non-formal Education, National Commission for Mass Literacy Education etc.”

The minister also urges lawmakers to prioritise skills acquisition in their constituency projects as a way of encouraging technology, especially among the youth.

“I want to make an appeal to you to sponsor a motion for members of the House to direct their constituency projects in the provisions of skills acquisition. Let them assist us in the provision of skills acquisition centres”, he pleaded.

Bagos was accompanied on the visit by the deputy chairman of the House Committee on Science and Technology, Hon. Ukodhiko Jonathan, representing the Isoko federal constituency of Delta State.