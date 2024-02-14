Prioritise Security, Welfare Of Nigerians, NBA Tells Tinubu

...calls on President to swear in 11 appointed Supreme Court Justices

The Nigerian Bar Association has called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately prioritize the security and welfare of Nigerians.

The Bar consequently charged the President to declare a state of emergency on the insecurity ravaging many parts of the country.

The NBA stated this in Abuja through his national President z Yakubu Maikyau, SAN while addressing journalists on the state of the nation.

Maikyau said this should be done in addition to ensuring the right investments in security in line with global trends in security without compromising Nigeria’s sovereignty.

He noted that insecurity has left many Nigerians homeless and businesses destroyed, adding that citizens were losing confidence in the Federal Government to deal with the insecurity plaguing the country.

According to him, “Some Nigerians have lost, and many more are fast losing confidence in the ability of the Federal Government to deal with the security situation in Nigeria.

“At this time, when public confidence in the sincerity of the government in dealing with insecurity is at its lowest ebb, I strongly recommend a government/people engagement that will, at the minimum, inform the people (to the extent that security protocol may allow) about what is being done to secure the nation. Alternatively, let there be clear indicators

“I can on the President to show a demonstrable commitment to prioritise the security of the lives and properties of Nigerians as already committed by you.

“The government, through our Armed Forces and other security agencies, must ensure that no square inch of the Nigerian territory is left ungoverned; no part of Nigeria should be left under the control of criminal elements by whatever name so-called.”

The NBA president added that the FG “must adopt a holistic approach to the issue of security while not overlooking the peculiarities of each region and design bespoke measures to deal with them accordingly. In this wise, the government must neither be scared nor ashamed to make the right investments in security, in line with global trends, without compromising our sovereignty.”

He stated that it’s high time the FG declared a state of emergency “in the area of security and I urge you, Mr. President not to waste time and spare no effort in this regard. ”

He also lamented the dwindling of the economy as well as the nation’s currency.

“The Nigerian economy is dwindling, the value of the Naira has been bastardised, prices of foodstuff have skyrocketed, and everything negative seems to be on the rise. The insecurity has equally impacted negatively on food sufficiency and food security as a nation,” he said.

Maikyau lamented that farmers could no longer go to their farms, adding that “while this administration may argue that it is only seven months into office and is not the cause of present-day experience, the fact remains that it is this government that has the responsibility of stemming the negative tide.”

He urged the President to spell out his plans as well as efforts in revamping the nation’s economy and to declare a state of emergency on the failing economy of the country.

The NBA further called on the FG to immediately swear in the 11 newly appointed Justices of the Supreme Court as that would ease the burden on the court.