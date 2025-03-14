Prioritise Rivers’ Interest, Fubara Tells Assembly

Share

…urges them to implement S’Court judgment

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has said the other party to the Supreme Court judgment; Rivers State House of Assembly, needed to know that they are also to comply with the ruling, and do so with commitment that prioritises the interest of the State.

The governor maintained that such resolve must engender collective action towards achieving peace in the state because it serves as the potent medium through which all the arms of government can function properly while creating public goods that benefit everyone.

Fubara, who spoke at the inauguaration of the 85-year-old Okrika Grammar School in Okrika Local Government Area on Thursday, emphasised that without an enduring peace, sustainable development will be hampered practically, while the sense of security, respect, tolerance, stability, and well-being to pursue goals will suffer.

He said: “Let me thank everyone, and also say this, it is important at this stage that we all embrace peace.

“The Supreme Court has made its judgment, we don’t have any option than to abide by it. “And, by the special grace of God, we have started the process.

We are appealing to other parties, consider the interest of Rivers State, it is important. The only thing that we owe this State is peace and development. I am open any day, any time for total peace in our State, because if I have to govern well, there is need for peace to prevail.”

On the project, Fubara recalled how the planning committee of the 20th Anniversary of the Diocese of Okrika Anglican Communion visited, and appealed to him to give the school, dilapidated for a long time, a facelift.

He said he considered their request on the premise of the place the school filled in history and the importance of quality education in addressing some social vices among idle and uneducated youths.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

