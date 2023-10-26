‘Prioritise Research, Funding to Fight TB’

The Federal Government has been called upon to prioritise funding of research and also provide adequate support for tuberculosis (TB) patients, especially women and children that are most vulnerable. Making the call in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, at her graduation reception and the unveiling of the Foundation for Advocacy and Sensitisation on Tuberculosis (FAST), Dr. (Mrs) Mistura Lawal-Arowona said her new foundation would undertake the payment of the medical surgery bill of a 13-year-old patient, Nwafor Emmanuel who is on admission at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH).

The patient has been diagnosed of nasopharyngeal tumour, a likely cancer illness. The nasopharynx is the upper part of the pharynx (throat) behind the nose. True to her word, Lawal-Arowona, who has just bagged her PhD in Chemistry at the 37th and 38th Convocation ceremonies of the University of Ilorin, on behalf of her foundation, made a public presentation of the cheque and letter of commitment to the beneficiary (patient, urging corporate bodies and public-spirited individuals to come to the aid of the citizenry particularly the downtrodden in meeting the needs of their health challenges.

Lawal-Arowona who is a Lecturer at the Department of Pure and Applied Chemistry, Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero said, “The attainment of Doctoral Degree qualification (PhD) is one of the highest honour that can happen to anyone, especially the girl-child, considering the global trend of how women have been subjected to different social vices, such as undue hardship, domestic violence, child trafficking, prostitution and discrimination to mention but a few.”

In his address, the Director of Mobilization to the Foundation for Advocacy and Sensitization on Tuberculosis, Mr. Teddy Ozu- em, said: “Today marks the genesis of our collective mission: to sculpt a world where TB is a distant echo, a world transformed by our resolute commitment to obliterate this affliction and enhance the lives of those ensnared by its grasp. “Our journey is one steeped in compassion, knowledge, and action. The heartbeat of our endeavour resonates in our tagline, building bridges to Communities.

We comprehend that our battle against TB extends beyond medical remedies; it necessitates weaving bridges of awareness, comprehension, and support within our communities. FAST embodies not just an organisation, but a fervent movement, propelled by the collective zeal to effect substantial change. Within FAST, our initiatives are fortified in advocacy, awareness, community sensitisation, supportive services, and groundbreaking research.”

The director advocated policies prioritising TB research, prevention, and treatment, adding that through laser-focused awareness campaigns, workshops, and seminars, myths would be shattered, while communities would also be empowered with knowledge. According to him, the foundation would provide supportive services, including counseling and financial aid, to enrich the lives of those ensnared by TB, adding that, in collaboration with esteemed medical institutions and brilliant researchers like Dr. Lawal- Arowona, they would seek more effective t r e a t m e n t s and prevention strategies to tackle the deadly scourge.

He added: “Rest assured, our initiatives will spearhead our endeavours. We will harness technology’s might to spread knowledge, weave networks among communities, and catalyse innovation in the fight against TB,” urging all and sundry to join hands with them in this noble endeavour. In his keynote address, Princess Joan Jummai Iidonije, said education, particularly the education of the girl child, is a cornerstone of progress and development, adding that it is not just an investment in an individual, but an investment in the future of Nigeria.

She said: “This is smart economics and should be encouraged by all. As we honour Dr. Lawal-Arowona, let her journey serve as an inspiration to us all, highlighting the incredible potential that is unlocked when girls are given access to quality education. Having followed her through her journey of educational pursuits, I must say that her life has inspired many young girls in Kaduna and Kebbi to attain education.

“Today, Lawal-Arowona has become a world class researcher of repute. While in India she discovered the breakthrough of Antituberculosis drug metal complexes with the compounds showing a higher efficacy than the active pharmaceutical ingredients, ushering in a new way of addressing cure for TB.” The Princess noted that the impact of educating girls extends far beyond the individual, saying it ripples through society, contributing to economic growth, improved health outcomes, and increased civic engagement.