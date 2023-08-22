Prioritise positive projects for our people, Mbah charges new Commissioner for Budget and Planning

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has charged the newly appointed Commissioner for Budget and Planning in the state, Mr. Chris Robert Ozongwu, to prioritise the projects that would impact directly on the lives of the people, urging him to quickly integrate into the team that would take the state to enviable heights. The governor, who gave this charge at the Government House, Enugu, during the swearing-in ceremony of the commissioner on Monday, disclosed that the choice to appoint Mr. Ozongwu into his cabinet was influenced by his creditable track records and wealth of experiences over the years in his spheres of operations.

Mbah further expressed confidence that the budget under the commissioner would drive development, boost productivity, and optimize all the sectors. He stressed the importance of planning in rejigging the revenue generation models of the state such that the government would no longer depend on the allocations coming from the federal government to discharge its duties to the people. The governor also added that all the sectors of the economy must be reactivated to strengthen production, disrupt the status quo, and harness the dormant resources in the state into productive assets. He said: “As you all know, there is nothing we can achieve without planning.”