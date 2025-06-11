Share

Former Nigerian President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has called on African governments to implement deliberate policies that ensure farmers’ access to affordable credit, as part of broader efforts to boost food production and strengthen food security across the continent.

Speaking at the opening plenary of the second edition of the African Conference on Agricultural Technologies (ACAT) in Kigali, Rwanda, Jonathan stressed the urgent need to derisk agricultural lending.

He noted that the requirement for collateral by financial institutions remains a major obstacle to farmers’ access to credit and is stifling growth in the agricultural sector.

According to a statement on Wednesday by his media aide, Mr. Ikechukwu Eze, the former President also urged African Ministers of Agriculture to demonstrate purpose, vision, and commitment in the quest to improve food systems.

“African governments must be deliberate with their policies towards promoting agriculture and incentivising farmers. If the government does not support farmers, it will be difficult in this part of the world to produce enough food for our population,” Jonathan said.

He specifically called on central banks across Africa to lead efforts to enhance credit access for farmers, stressing that lending must be made less risky for commercial banks.

“That is why I believe that the central banks of African countries must come up with models that would encourage commercial banks to lend to farmers,” he said.

Recalling his administration’s efforts, Jonathan highlighted the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), a $350 million initiative introduced through the Central Bank of Nigeria to de-risk agricultural lending. According to him, the programme successfully increased the share of total bank lending to the agricultural sector from 0.5% to 5% by 2015.

Jonathan, who serves as a goodwill ambassador for the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF), also emphasized the importance of effective leadership in agricultural ministries. He praised his former Agriculture Minister and current President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, for his outstanding performance during the 2014 floods in Nigeria, which helped prevent widespread hunger.

He issued a passionate call for sustained investment and unity in transforming Africa’s agricultural future.

“Africa stands at a historic crossroads. On one road lies the continued struggle with food insecurity; on the other lies a bold vision—Africa as a global powerhouse in food and nutritional security, powered by innovation and transformative investment,” he said.

Jonathan noted that Africa possesses 60% of the world’s uncultivated arable land and has a rapidly growing youthful population—key assets that, if harnessed, could drive a global agricultural revolution.

He emphasized the transformative potential of technologies such as precision farming, satellite imaging, drones, and AI tools. However, he warned that technology alone cannot succeed without strong supporting policies, infrastructure, and collaboration.

“No single country, institution, or actor can transform African agriculture alone. This can only happen if we collaborate across borders and sectors,” he stated.

Jonathan urged African governments to honor and surpass their commitments under the Maputo and Malabo Declarations, which propose allocating at least 10% of national budgets to agriculture. He further called on the private sector, development partners, and financial institutions to view agricultural investment not as charity, but as a strategic necessity.

“For far too long, agricultural investment in Africa has been sporadic, short-term, and donor-dependent. This must change. We must invest in our farmers, especially women and youth. They are the backbone of our food systems,” he added.

He also called for deeper regional cooperation through institutions like the African Union and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to promote intra-African trade and harmonize agricultural standards.

According to Eze, Rwandan Prime Minister Dr. Edouard Ngirente officially opened the conference, echoing Jonathan’s call for urgent, solution-driven action to transform African agriculture through technology and innovation.

Both leaders acknowledged the growing threat of climate change on agriculture and emphasized the need for climate-smart practices that restore ecosystems, improve soil health, and ensure long-term food security.

The four-day event is co-hosted by the Government of Rwanda through the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Resources (MINAGRI), and the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF). Over 900 participants, including scientists, innovators, farmers, and policymakers from around the world, are in attendance.

