Prioritise People’s Welfare, Ensure Transparency, Abbas Charges SSDC

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has urged the South South Development Commission (SSDC) to live up to its mandate by bringing development to the people, especially at the grassroots.

Abbas, particularly urged the SSDC to address the socio-economic challenges for which the Commission was created.

The Speaker gave the charge on Thursday when the board and management of the SSDC visited him in Abuja.

“This is an opportunity to set a legacy for future generations. Serve with integrity, coordination, and vision,” Speaker Abbas admonished the SSDC leadership, just as he urged the board and the management to prioritise the best interest of the South-South people.

While urging them to work closely with state governors to improve synergy, the Speaker warned against corruption, including duplication of projects and mandates. He also called for the building of a strong institutional foundation for the future.

Speaker Abbas also advised the SSDC to conduct proper needs assessments before interventions.

The speaker expressed the commitment of the House to giving full support to the SSDC to deliver sustainable development and stability to the South-South geopolitical zone.

The Managing Director, SSDC, Mrs Usoro Offiong Akpabio, who led the delegation, earlier said the Commission is ready to commence full operations.

Mrs Akpabio also noted that the mandate of the SSDC is in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The SSDC boss also highlighted some of the Commission’s programmes and projects which cover infrastructure renewal, human capital development, environmental protection, as well as youth and women empowerment.

Mrs Akpabio pledged accountability and transparency under her watch as MD of the SSDC.