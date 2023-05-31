Prioritise Messi’s Signing Before Anything Else, Barcelona President Tells Club

It has not been a positive week for Barcelona as the Catalans are yet to receive any approval from La Liga over the Financial Feasibility Plan, which is hindering their prospect of signing Lionel Messi.

To make things worse, other suitors such as Saudi Arabian giants, Al-Hilal and Inter Miami are pushing for the signing of the Argentine ace.

Amid growing fears that the club may ultimately miss out on Messi, Barcelona President, Joan Laporta has given an order to prioritise the signing of the veteran forward this coming summer.

Barcelona is expected to focus on the Messi signing above everything else, which could mean the club’s desire to register the contracts of Ronald Araujo and Gavi may have to wait.

The two Barcelona stars renewed their respective contracts with Barcelona last year, but their contracts were not ratified by La Liga due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. The club were hoping to register their new deals as soon as possible this summer.

But with Messi now a priority over everything else, it appears Barcelona will not leave any stone unturned in their efforts to bring their prodigal son back to Camp Nou.

However, before the Blaugrana can even move an inch, they must wait for La Liga’s approval of the Financial Feasibility Bill. Only then, did the club make an official proposal for the Argentine international.

Messi, for his part, has remained patient and wants to return to Camp Nou. But his father is slowly being attracted to a move to Saudi Arabia, especially with Al Hilal ready to offer a fortune for the 35-year-old.