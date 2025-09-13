Prioritise Meaningful Lyrics Over Trends, Bright Chimezie Tells Young Artistes

Veteran highlife musician, Bright Chimezie, has expressed concern over the lack of meaningful lyrics in contemporary music.

Speaking in a recent episode of the CreativTea podcast, Chimezie acknowledged that today’s artistes produce high-quality sound and enjoy financial success, but noted that many of their songs lack depth and substance.

He advised younger musicians to focus on crafting lyrics with lasting value, drawing from his own career as an example. Citing his 1984 classic “Respect Africa,” Chimezie said that he still takes pride in the message of his music decades later.

The Ziggima sound pioneer questioned whether today’s artistes would be able to look back at their works with the same sense of pride 40 years from now.

Chimezie urged them to reflect on the societal impact of their lyrics and strive for music that inspires, educates, and endures beyond fleeting trends.

He said, “Music is more profitable now than before. The only problem I have with the present crop of artistes is their lyrical content. In terms of rhythms and everything else, they are doing quite okay.

“But what message are they passing to the society? Some of the things we (my contemporaries and I) sing still stick. I remember I did ‘Respect Africa’ in 1984, that’s about 40 years ago. But I can still watch what I did then and be proud of my lyrics.

“These days, I ask these boys, ‘The things that are coming out from your mouth, by the time your music stays up to 40 years, can you sit back with your children, see yourself and be proud of yourself?’

“So, those are the things. They are doing very well, but I think it is very important for them to add good lyrics to their music.”