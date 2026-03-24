Prioritise Financial Stability Over Marriage- Nkechi Blessing

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has stressed the importance of financial independence for women, urging them to prioritise economic stability over marital status.

The actress stated on Instagram that a woman’s worth is not diminished by being unmarried, but that a lack of financial stability may limit her options and prospects.

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In order to achieve personal freedom and make wise judgments in life, she emphasised that women should concentrate on developing their financial strength.

Blessing wrote, “Woman to woman, you should be more afraid of being poor than being unmarried. Singleness doesn’t take away your worth, but poverty can take away your choices.”