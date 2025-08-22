Prioritise Electorate’s Interest Over Party Affiliations, Tinubu’s Wife Urges Politicians

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has urged politicians to put the interests of the people above political party affiliations in the discharge of their responsibilities.

She made this appeal on Friday at a stakeholders’ meeting of her Renewed Hope Initiative in Lagos, which brought together traditional rulers, religious leaders, lawmakers, and political stakeholders.

Senator Tinubu stressed that true public service must be driven by commitment to citizens rather than loyalty to party platforms.

“Party aside, once we win an election, people should put party aside and let’s run the government. The government involves people, and through the grace of God, the Renewed Hope Initiative will be able to change the mindset of opposition states.

“We are all working together to make sure that this programme gets to the grassroots,” she said.

The First Lady reaffirmed her dedication to promoting peace, development, and the welfare of Nigerians, while pledging to collaborate with all stakeholders and address their requests.

In his welcome remarks, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commended Senator Tinubu for engaging directly with community leaders, describing them as vital to governance conversations.

Sanwo-Olu noted the significance of the meeting coinciding with Isese Week, a period of cultural celebration among Yoruba traditional institutions.

“Their prayers are with us. It is not a coincidence that this visit comes during Isese Week. It shows our traditional institution is alive and vibrant. We also recognise our religious leaders, and this government values your interventions in all spheres of life,” he said.

The governor further applauded the impact of the First Lady’s Renewed Hope Initiative, highlighting its reach and influence within a short period.

“Our First Lady has birthed new ideas and levels of governance using her office. Her initiative is touching lives and bringing hope, especially to the elderly and the vulnerable.

“She has toured the nation, engaging with regional leaders and using her experience, intellect, and compassion to uplift communities,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of traditional rulers in Lagos, the Ayangbure of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi, expressed appreciation to the First Lady for her initiatives across the country.

He presented a list of requests from monarchs, including a constitutional role for traditional rulers, improved welfare packages, youth empowerment, girl-child education and leadership training, as well as legal recognition for Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).