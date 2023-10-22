Principles of Christian Dressing (7)

Can Christian women wear trousers, leggings, or knickers in the public like men?

It is the Devil’s excuse to say that wearing trousers, leggings, or knickers like men makes you smart or allows you some convenience or that there are ‘women’s trousers.’ These are mundane excuses to suppress your mind and make you bow to the Satan’s deceit to cause you to violate God’s law in Deuteronomy 22:5 and make you disobey God. The truth is that, every sinful act or disobedience goes with some excuses.

To the heaven- bound Christian woman, it is not what makes her convenient or smart that is important to her but the habits that can conform her to divine laws and make her acceptable to her Lord JESUS CHRIST. Remember, on the day of judgment, no excuse will save the disobedient Christian from hell (Matthew 7:21-23). It is clear in Hebrews 2:2 that GOD will judge every disobedience of everyone including Christians.

It is even pathetic that some women, including Christians, have made themselves the copycats of the sensual and the un-Godly dressing mannerisms of some Western and American women. And knowing that nearly every culture and the mainstream religions, Buddhism, Islam, Judaism, and Christianity, have peculiar pattern of dressing;

and the Christian Bible is replete with dressing prescriptions clearly stated in Genesis 35:1-5, Deuteronomy 22:5, Isaiah 3:16-24, 1 Corinthians 11:1-16, 1 Timothy 2:9-10, and 1 Peter 3:1-5, Christian women should allow the dressing prescriptions in GOD’S word to dictate their manner of dressing rather than allowing their dressing to be influenced by the unbelievers in the world. We need to know that, GOD addressed all these prescriptions to the Godly women knowing women’s general susceptibility to fancy, fashion, sensualities, and worldliness right from the Garden of Eden (Genesis 3:1-6).

GOD gave these instructions so as to prevent and separate His own female children from copying the sensual and carnal dressing mannerisms of the unregenerate women in the world (1 Corinthians 6:14-18, 1 John 2:15-17, James 4:4). Furthermore, Christian women should know that, the fact that some foreign women choose to wear trousers, leggings, or knickers in public or pants at beaches does not mean they are ideal or approved by GOD for Christian women to wear them;

and no spiritually mature woman will ever associate herself with such rebellion against GOD’S order in Deuteronomy 22:5. By giving us these instructions, our GOD expects every heaven- bound Christian woman to dress herself differently from the self-gratifying pattern of dressing of the unbelievers. In Genesis 3:17. God created garments to cover human nakedness.

It is therefore immoral for any woman to wear trousers, leggings, or knickers that reveal the contours of their buttocks, thighs, and private parts or wear blouses that expose their armpits, chests, breasts, or bellies in public to men who are not their husbands. As a matter of honor and decency, husbands according to Genesis 3:24-25 are the rightful men who are biblically entitled to see or feel these sensitive parts of their wives and not just any other man in the public.