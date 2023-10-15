Principles of Christian Dressing (6)

Five reasons Christian girl, woman must not wear trousers, knickers, or leggings like a man Since the 1850s when the Devil instigated some Western and American women to form the ‘Movement for Women’s Rights,’ and forced it on themselves to start wearing trousers in public like men so as to violate God’s eternal dress-code in Deuteronomy 22;5, the Devil has ever since, gradually and unsuspectingly, been removing the moral and the Biblical qualities of modesty, decency, and propriety (1 Timothy 2:9- 10) from the dressing and the publica appearances of many women in the world and deceiving them to abandon their own unique clothing and covet the public dress- ing of the men.

Christians should know that God gave His children this law (Deuteronomy 22:5) in order to further safeguard and maintain His gender distinction policy between men and women so that there would be no mix-up in their public appearances. Below are the five cogent reasons a Christian girl or woman should not wear leggings, knickers, or trousers like men in the public except as an underwear:

1.By the content of the timeless law in Deuteronomy 22:5, trousers, leggings, or knickers are detestable to God for women to wear, because in our world, shirts, trousers, and knickers are popularly known to be men’s clothing while skirts, blouses, and gowns are typically known to be women’s clothing. According to Deuteronomy 22:5, Cross-dressing therefore is abominable to God.

2.The wearing of trousers by women began in the 1850s as the by-product of radicalism and sensuality. As a result, no heaven-bound Christian woman should be involved in such rebellious behavior.

3 Trousers, leggings, and knickers advertise the contours of women’s buttocks, reveal the shape of their private parts, and expose their thighs publicly to men who are not their husbands. This rascally and immoral behaviour makes those who wear them in public appear to be promiscuous (that is, loose in sexual relations).

4.It is absurd for women to wear knickers in public especially when it’s no longer an official, ceremonial, or casual dress for men as in the primitive era. Though, in some countries where sensuality and pleasure, and not morality, decency, or propriety dictate what people wear in public, certain men with reprobate minds (Romans 8:28) still wear knickers in the public like in the primitive days even including dresses that are typically for women.

5. By creation, the body- shape of women is so complex and unique that wearing any dress that is similar in design or shape to those being worn by men tends to deform their physical complexity, degrade their uniqueness as women, and deform the dignity of their womanhood. Imagine how absurd it is for a pregnant or fat woman to wear trousers, leggings (tight trousers), or thigh-revealing knickers in public rather than skirt and blouse, gown, or native attire that could prevent the exposure of her complexity to public view.

The new ‘two-piece ensemble dress’ which combines a top blouse sewn with a piece of trousers is also a devilish mixture that still violates God’s standard of dressing for His female children. No doubt, inclement (bad) weather or nature of work such as: military, farming, or factory work may compel a Christian woman to wear thick trousers to protect her legs from harmful conditions.

In such dangerous situations or where there is no strict rule, a Christian woman must wear a long skirt or gown to fully cover it. In order words, the trousers, leggings, or knickers would serve as underwear. Pastors, Bishops, should teach this Biblical Principle of Christian Dressing to their female Church members. Also, all mature Christians in Banks, Business organizations, hospitals, Supermarkets, and educational institutions etc.

should ensure that their workers and students comply. Peradventure you are in a church where the Bishop or Pastor does not care on what you wear or how worldly you appear in public, you better find your way out of such hell- bound church (James 4:4, 2 Corinthians 6:14-18 and 1 John 2:15-17). Unlike the unbelievers, it is the Word (Bible), and not the world, that should determine both the behavior and the dressing of the Christian woman.