Principles of Christian Dressing (5)

In the 1850s, some radical women in Europe and America tagged themselves “MOVEMENT FOR WOMEN’S RIGHTS’ and they began the fight for women to wear trousers and to be employed as government and factory workers like the men. Throughout the world, before the 1850s, it was shocking, and eccentric to see a woman dressed in trousers or knickers like men in public.

After these radical women forced it on themselves to wear trousers in public, defying every resistance from the men and the courts, the devil has ever since continued to influence many women in the world to remove from their wardrobes the dignify- ing skirts and blouses, the attractive flowing gowns, and the prestigious traditional attires which have, for many centuries, publicly distinguished women from men.

Today, they have replaced these dignifying clothes with junk clothing. This syndrome has now degenerated to the wearing of crazy jeans (“crazy” as the name implies), trousers of all sorts, leggings, and knickers that seductively expose women’s thighs, the contours of their buttocks, and the shape of their private parts publicly to men who are not their husbands – in the markets, supermarkets, banks, business offices, social occasions, and in the church of GOD.

The truth is, any woman in this improper habit makes herself a companion of the radical women of the 1850s. In nearly every culture of the world, there are dresses that are peculiar to women and those that are typically for men.

In order to avoid cross-dressing (that is, the wearing of dresses that are similar in shape or design to those worn by the other sex), God commands that: “A woman shall not wear anything that pertains to man nor shall a man put on a woman’s garment; for all who do so are an abomination to the LORD your GOD.”

Deuteronomy 22:5 (emphases for clarity) “Anything that pertains” in this first dress-code scrip- ture means, any clothing that is similar in design or shape to what the opposite sex wears. Cross-Dressing is one of Satan’s Gender- Equality agenda like lesbianism, homosexuality, and gay-marriage aimed to destroy the Gender-Distinction policy of God for the human race.

These depraved behaviors, including cross-dressing, have the same consequences (Romans 1:28). Deuteronomy 22:5 clearly reveals the desire of GOD for men and women to dress differently and be distinguishable through what they each wear without any mix-up on their gender. Therefore, through what you wear, you must avoid partnering with the Devil to violate GOD’S ‘Gender- Distinction’ policy for humans.