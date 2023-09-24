Principles of Christian Dressing (4)

Do you know that, all over the world, Muslim women are more obedient to Islamic dressing than many Christian women to Christian dressing? They un- ashamedly and committedly cover their heads and bodies in public with Hijab, Kimoruh, and Niqaab; but many Christian women cannot even cover their heads with Head-tie as commanded by our Lord JESUS CHRIST in 1 Corinthians 11:1-16 which is the practice of the early Christian women in Israel.

As if Christianity originated from Europe or America, many Christian women have been mis-instructed to copy the sensual dressing mannerisms of the Western and the American women which consequently has destroyed their own Chris- tian dressing heritage.

As a result, these deceived Christian women today are fond of building up un-Biblical excuses and rationalizations against the divine order for Head-covering so as to freely and carnally display their artificial and merely fanciful hairdos like the unbelievers.

Bearing in mind that all mainstream religions – Buddhism, Islam, Judaism, and Christianity have peculiar pattern of dressing for their women; and that our Bible is replete with many principles for Godly dressing which are clearly stated in Deuteronomy 22:5, Genesis 35:1-5, 1 Timothy 2:9-10, 1 Corinthians 11:1-16, and 1 Peter 3:3-5, church leaders should teach these principles of Christian dressing to their female church members so as to distinguish themselves from the ‘Jezebels’ and the unbelievers in the world.

Remember, Christians are not to be unequally yoked with the unbelievers but to be separate from their un-Godly habits (2 Corinthians 6:14-18, 1 John 2:15-17, James 4:4).

Also, Christian schools, hospitals, business organizations, banks, and Supermarkets (etc.) should stop compelling their female students or workers to use cosmetics and attachments to mask their natural (God-given) beauty or wear trousers like men to deform the distinctiveness and the dignity of their womanhood which GOD sternly prohibits through Deuteronomy 22:5.

According to Psalm 139:13- 16, GOD created every woman with no defect or omission that needs to be fixed by any of the devil’s make-up products (Cosmetics, attachments, or jewelry).

Therefore, as a heaven-bound Christian woman, with these truths now in your mind, start to proudly go out, as from tomorrow, to your Church workplace, school, and social occasions in your natural (unfading God-given) beauty; knowing full well that there is no other person created by GOD in the whole world that is as unique and naturally beautiful as you are. Stop being deceived!