Principled Stand With Former British Trust Territory of Southern Cameroons

Article 1 (2) of the Charter of the United Nations lays down as one of the purposes of the UN, the development of “friendly relations among nations based on respect for the principles of equal rights and self-determination of peoples.” One of the basic objectives of the trusteeship system, stated in Article 76 b of the Charter, is “to promote the … advancement of the inhabitants of the trust territory, and their progressive development towards self-government or independence.” The Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples (UN General Assembly Resolution 1514 (XV) of 14 December 1960) declares in numbered paragraph 2 that “All peoples have the right to self-determination; by virtue of that right they freely determine their political status and freely pursue their economic, social and cultural development.”

In Article 20, the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights declares in stronger phraseology as follows, “All peoples shall have the right to existence. They shall have the unquestionable and inalienable right to self-determination. They shall freely determine their political status and shall pursue their economic and social development according to the policy they have freely chosen. Colonised or oppressed peoples shall have the right to free themselves from the bonds of domination by resorting to any means recognized by the international community. All peoples shall have the right to the assistance of the State Parties to the present Charter in their liberation struggle against foreign domination, be it political, economic, or cultural.” International law is thus clear on the matter of self-determination for colonized, oppressed, dominated, or subjugated peoples. We, the people of Ambazonia are a colonised and oppressed people.

Our Land, Ambazonia, is the erstwhile British Southern Cameroons and part of what was then known as British West Africa. We are, especially since 1972, groaning under the unbearable yoke of French Cameroon colonization and occupation, a phenomenon of African-on-African colonization. We appeal to you to take a principled stand on our side in our just struggle to free ourselves from the bonds of Cameroon colonization and congenital blood- soaked violence. The British Southern Cameroons, located in West Africa, became a self-governing UN Trust Territory in 1954, with recognized international boundaries defined and determined way back in 1919, and subsequently confirmed and confirmed internationally.

The people of the Territory evolved a democratic form of government. In compliance with the United Nations Charter (Art. 76 b), UNGA Resolution 1514 (XV) of December 1960 stipulating that “All peoples have the right to self-determination; by virtue of that right they freely determine their political status and freely pursue their economic, social and cultural development,” we, the people of this territory invite you to stand with the Federal Republic of Ambazonia (formerly British Southern Cameroons) in British West Africa. The Southern Cameroons achieved independence and was linked to French Cameroun in a federal political partnership.

However, its independence was not sovereign statehood as in the case of UN Trust Territories such as French Cameroon which achieved independence under the name and style of Republique du Cameroon (translated in English as Republic of Cameroon), Togo, Tanganyika, Rwanda, Burundi, Southwest Africa (Namibia). Both the UN and Britain grievously declined to proffer sovereign independence as one of the plebiscite options and insisted the people of the Southern Cameroons ‘achieve independence by joining’ Nigeria or French Cameroun. The act of ‘joining’ French Cameroon resulted in that country annexing and colonizing the Southern Cameroons.