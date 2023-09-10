Principle Guiding Women’s Dressing (3)

Three qualities that should guide your dressing as a Christian woman

Our Lord JESUS CHRIST, through Apostle Paul, commands:

(9). “I also want the women to dress MOD- ESTLY, with DECENCY and PROPRIETY, adorning themselves not with elaborate hairstyles, or gold or pearls or expensive clothes

(10). But with good deeds appropriate for women who profess to worship GOD.”

1 Timothy 2:9-10 (emphasis added for clarity) You should note the ‘NOT WITH’ and the ‘BUT WITH’ in verses 9 and 10 which are each followed by a list of what should not be found in your dressing, including expensive, clothes and also the spiritual virtue which you need to covet and cherish more than any of the devil’s fading, artificial-beauty, products.

In this dress-code scripture, the three qualities given by CHRIST to guide your dressing as a Christian woman are: Modesty: Modesty is the biblical quality that conforms your dressing to the simplicity of CHRIST and the dressing habits that are found in the New Testament prescriptions of our Lord JE- SUS (2 Corinthians 11:3).

Decency: Decency in Christian dressing means complete abstention from all idolatrous, un-Godly, and artificially decorative appearances – the ‘Jezebelic’ pattern of dressing. Based on scriptural principles, it is the wearing of what is morally acceptable to GOD.

Propriety: This quality ensures that the driving motive for your dressing habit and public appearance is not determined by whether what you wear or your facial appearance makes you feel good, proud, or sociable; but rather, on whether what you wear or your facial appearance is scripturally proper for a Christian woman who professes to worship GOD.

Therefore, if your dressing and public appearance, at any time or on any occasion fail to fully contain or reflect these three Biblical qualities, then, you are a carnal and worldly Christian who delights in conforming with the pattern of dressing of the unbelievers and the Jezebels in the world ((Romans 8:5-8).

As a Christian, the ownership of your body and mind should belong to CHRIST (Romans 12:1-2, 1 Corinthians 6:19-20). This implies that whatever cannot be found on our Lord JESUS, if He were a woman like you, such as the wearing of cosmetics, hair or nail attachments, eye lashes, elaborate hairdo, jewelry (earrings, necklaces, bangles) and all other types of outward adornment worldly material being worn by the unbelievers must not be found in your dressing too. Remember, the Bible says in 1 John 4:17 that, “As JESUS is, so we are in this world.”

Henceforth, let these three Biblical qualities guide your everyday private and occasional dressing and public appearance. Stop being a worldly Christian. Be a Biblical Christian!