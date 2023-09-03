Principle Guiding Women’s Dressing (2)

The Worthlessness of Out- ward Adornment In this New Testament dispensation, our Lord Jesus Christ clearly prohibits ‘Outward Adornment’ for all Christian women. He commands as follows at 1 Peter 3: (3) “Your beauty should not come from outward adornment, such as elaborate hairstyles and the wearing of gold jewelry, or fine clothes (4) Rather, it should be that of your inner self, the unfading beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which is of great worth in God’s sight. (5) For this is the way the holy women of the past used to adorn themselves.

1 Peter 3:3-5 In this Christian dress-code, Christ states those outward adornment products which should not be found in the dressing of any Christian woman because they are the practices of the unbelievers. These are: elaborate hairstyles (hairdos), wearing gold jewelry (earrings, neck chains, and bangles etc.) and fine clothes. ‘Fine clothes’ means expensive or stylish clothes (1 Timothy 2:9-10) that draw people’s attention to yourself.

What a Christian woman wears and her public appearance should not draw people’s attention to herself like the unbelievers do but to the simplicity of Christ, her Lord and Savior (2 Corinthi- ans 11:3). The truth is that our Lord Jesus has saved you to become a model to the unbelievers in New Testament dressing and also to be like the ‘holy women’ of old who abstained completely from Cosmetics, attachments, earrings (jewelry) because of their ephemerality and valuelessness in the sight of God. Peter 3:5.

This means wearing outward adornment can corrupt your holiness (Genesis 35:1-5). Therefore, do not allow the self-centered misinterpretation of the dress-code scriptures in your Bible by the worldly bishops and their fancy-loving wives prevent you from obeying Christ, your Lord and Savior. Have you ever thought of this? Why should your facial appearance when you are at home differ from the ‘artificial’ type which you wear when you are out to the church, your workplace or to any occasion? Certainly, such contrasting appearances (placing artificial products over your original God-given beauty) is motivated by the Devil.

The Bible says of the devil in 2 Corinthians 11:14 that, “And no wonder, for even Satan masquerades as an angel of light.” The Devil of- ten changes his appearance in order to deceive people to make them believe him to be what he is not (masquerad- ing). You are also masquerading like the Devil whenever you apply or fix his products (cosmetics, hair attachments, eyelashes, jewelry/earrings, wigs, dreadlocks etc.) or wear trousers or knickers in the public like a man; thereby giving people the false impression that you are what God did not originally create you to be.

Such acts of impersonation are displeasing to your Creator who created you to be original in your everyday appearance. Because some women want their hair to look like those of the Western or American women (which is their own natural hair), they would go to boutiques to buy wigs (artificial hair) and fix them on their heads. Wearing such artificial hair that is not your own natural (God-given) hair makes you a copycat to the foreign women.

Also, visiting the Makeup Saloon to artificially paint your face or fix artificial nails and eyelashes is displeasing to GOD who fearfully and wonderfully created you with your unique natural beauty. Psalm 139:13-16.