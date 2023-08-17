Principals, Stakeholders Urge Education Minister Of State To Address Crisis In Unity Schools

Stakeholders and principals of Unity Schools have asked the incoming Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf T Sununu to intervene in the crisis in Unity Schools even before the resumption of schools in September.

The crisis in the Unity Schools is as a result of the redeployment of school principals.

A circular issued by Mr David K. Gende, Director, Human Resource Management of the Ministry of Education marked ADF.170/S.5/55 and dated 14th August 2023, is already causing discontent among the 110 Federal Unity Schools in the country.

The circular entitled: “Approved Deployment of Principals that have Completed six years tenure & some Director (sic) in FEQAS state offices to Federal Unity Colleges (FUCs)”, directed some school principals who are Senior Directors benefiting from ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s policy which said teachers could now retire at the age of 65 or 40years in service.

The circular directed the principals to now go to the classrooms to teach under their junior officers which they described as “absurd to say the least. This cannot be the intention of the lawmakers when the law was being proposed.”

Specifically, Mr Gende’s directive to some of the affected school principals is that they should go and serve under their juniors, a directive already causing tension within the educational sector.

Investigations revealed that Mr Gende’s Circular came out two and a half months after he ought to have proceeded on pre-retirement leave as he is due to retire from the service on the 1st of September 2023.

Civil servants are expected to proceed on pre-retirement leave three months to the date of retirement.

Sources within the Ministry of Education claimed that money must have played a role in the posting of the new principals they want to bring him as a replacement of the old ones.

Though there is no confirmation on whose account the monies were paid to and who got what.

Incidentally, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. David Andrew Adejoh is also billed to bow out of service in November, this year.

Those grounded in Ministry of Education matters argued that some of the Principals affected by the extension of service year as approved by former President Buhari should have been posted to the Federal Evaluation Quality Assurance Service (FEQAS)where they will operate as evaluators with their wealth of experience instead of sending them to the classrooms to teach.

They argued that sending them to the classrooms will not bring the best out of them as they would be serving under their juniors while the school Principals too may find it rather clumsy to direct their seniors.

Contacted, Director, Press and PR Department in the ministry, Mr Ben Bem Goong said the decision to post Principals who are 60 years old to classrooms to teach was a government policy and “the postings are in line with government regulation”.

Speaking on the non-observance of the pre-retirement leave policy by both the Director of Human Resource Management and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Goong said: “Pre-retirement leave is not compulsory. It is optional. In any case, your boss can recall you from leaving.”

Mr Goong ruled out any inducement in the posting of Principals to Unity Schools stressing that ” it is expected of people who lose out.”

It would be recalled that the crisis in redeployment was coming at a time parents are battling to pay the new increased school fees.