Princewill Marks 50 Days In Office As Da Ogo VI, Celebrates Kalabari New Year

After 50 days in office, Prince Tonye T.J.T. Princewill, Da Ogo VI, led key members of the Queen Elebabene Da Ogo group of houses to Elem Kalabari to participate in the Kalabari New Year Festival, supporting the Chief Host and King of the Source, HRH Mujahid Dokubo Asari.

“The festival is observed annually on November 16, with the 15th evening marking the ‘transition.’

It coincides with a tidal phenomenon where saltwater pushes back fresh water, symbolizing renewal, rebirth, and the reaffirmation of identity,” Princewill explained.

The revived festival, believed to date back centuries, featured activities such as water cleansing, a tree-planting ceremony led by the Prince, and cultural displays including the “18 types of Iria.”

The festival also highlighted Princewill’s early achievements in office. Within just 50 days, he has empowered 20 business owners with ₦500,000 each, launched a medical intervention scheme benefiting 32 patients, supplied women and youths with environmental sanitation materials to keep Ogo Polo clean, refurbished the Ogo Memorial Hall, and installed advanced solar energy systems.

He also donated ₦5 million to youth skills development across five disciplines, including sewing, hairdressing, GMP installation, soap, and shoe making.

The Abbi Youths Skills Scheme has benefited 160 youths from the wider Abbi group, providing practical training and the tools to establish their own businesses. Osaki Kpaluku Amachree, Abbi Youths Chairman, commended Princewill for fulfilling his pledge and promised visible results.

The Prince appointed a monitoring team, led by Chief Daogigo Ebenezer Pepple Amachree, to report monthly on the scheme’s progress.