Princess Okeke-Amam Harps On Creating Better Society For All To Thrive

The economic cost of drug abuse can be costly to individuals and society, as it can lead to lost productivity, medical expenses, and other economic burdens.

Individuals struggling with drug addiction may be unable to work or may miss work due to drug-related health problems.

This can result in lost wages and reduced productivity, both for the individual and for society as a whole. It is important to note that a drug-free society is not just an aspirational goal; it is a fundamental necessity for the well-being and progress of communities worldwide.

The importance of a drugfree society extends far beyond the realm of personal choices; it is intrinsically linked to the social, economic, and health fabric of any nation.

Drug-free ethos

The societal impact of a drugfree ethos cannot be overstated. Substance abuse often contributes to crime rates, strains healthcare systems, and impedes economic productivity.

A drug-free society, therefore, becomes a catalyst for social harmony, reducing the burden on law enforcement and healthcare resources while allowing communities to thrive.

Substance abuse refers to excessive use of a drug in a way that is detrimental to self, society, or both. This definition includes both physical dependence and psychological dependence.

The excessive use of psychoactive drugs, such as alcohol, pain medications or illegal drugs can lead to physical, social or emotional harm.

The consequences of illicit drug use are widespread, causing permanent physical and emotional damage to users and negatively impacting their families, co-workers, and many others with whom they have contact.

Similarly, drug use negatively can impact a user’s health, often leading to sickness and disease.

In a bid to create a better society for all to thrive, Princess Ada Okeke-Amam, a humanitarian and philanthropist who has dedicated her life to touching the lives of many, especially youths and women, across the country has reinstated her commitment to ensuring a drug free society.

AFI

She is the founder of Adorable Foundation International (AFI) a non-governmental organisation responsible for leading a Societal Awareness Campaign Against Drug Abuse (ASACADA) has executed many humanitarian projects to support the society and government in their collective campaign for a drug-free society and the rehabilitation of Nigerian youths suffering from the penury of drug abuse and addiction.

“At AFI, we recognise the critical need for support systems for people struggling with drug abuse and other vices. We believe that everyone deserves a chance at recovery, no matter their background or circumstances.

Our ASACADA programme provides a safe space for people to seek help, receive counselling, and access resources needed to overcome their addictions.

“We also understand the importance of creating awareness around the dangers of drug abuse and the impact it has on individuals and society.

That’s why we have designed the ASACADA programme to not only help people recover but also educate the public about the harmful effects of drug abuse and how to prevent it.”

Orphans

Speaking on AFI’s widow orphans and less privileged outreaches, she stressed that it is a thing of joy to reach out to the less privileged. ”It is always a delight when God helps me to put smiles on people’s faces, especially the less privileged.

In the spirit of the yuletide season, AFI has brought joy and warmth to vulnerable individuals in the Peggi community in Kuje Area Council of the FCT.

“Biblically as a Christian, this is the time to show love and one of the ways we can achieve that is by reaching out to those in rural communities. The most recent happened at Peggi, FCT.

Our slogan is for a better society and the whole essence of what we do is to create a better society for all. I can’t remember the last time I bought a thing for myself at Christmas, I rather save up to ensure that the less privileged get something for Christmas and that is so fulfilling.

“We have other branches, the Lagos outreach took place on December 12 and we had it in Anambra State and Abuja. It is our own little way of making an impact on the lives of widows and the less privileged among us,” she explained.

She advised that governments should look into the affairs of those living in rural areas. I urge governments to do more; it is a wakeup call for those in our society.

There is hunger in the land and this is a wake-up call to everyone. Parents, religious leaders, community heads and even governments need to put on their thinking cap to ensure they arrive at a sustainable solution.

She, however, laments that she cannot do it all alone while calling for collaboration to strengthen wider coverage.

The organisation recently distributed Christmas packages to those in need, putting smiles on their faces and reminding them that they are not forgotten.

Speaking at the foundation’s end of the year widows, orphans and less privileged outreach that took place in Peggi, a suburb in FCT the Founder of AFI, Princess Ada Okeke-Amam, expressed the organisation’s commitment in providing the necessary resources and support to enable people to rebuild their lives and contribute positively to society.

“The yuletide season is a time for giving and sharing. We are committed to making a positive impact in the lives of those who need it most.

“This act of charity is part of the foundation’s ongoing efforts to support marginalised communities and promote social welfare.

We are here because of the love we have for villagers. “Your health is so important to us. We can’t afford to get into Christmas with ailments and that is why we came with a team of medical doctors to screen and give drugs and eye glasses to those who may need it.

“We also came with some palliatives for you. This is the season of giving, and this act is to show you that we are not only interested in your health but your general well-being.”

Christmas packages

She urged villagers to stay together in love as that is the reason for the reason while pledging her unconditional love for them.

“The recipients of the Christmas packages included widows, orphans, people with disabilities and the less privileged. Each package contained essential items such as medicine, food, clothing, and toiletries, carefully selected to meet the specific needs of the beneficiaries.”

“We believe that everyone deserves to experience the joy and love of the Christmas season. Our Christmas package distribution is just one way that we can show our support and care for those who need it most.

“As the yuletide season continues, AFI’s Christmas package distribution serves as a reminder of the importance of kindness, generosity, and compassion.

By spreading joy and warmth to vulnerable individuals, the organisation is helping to make the world a brighter and more loving place,” she said. For many of the recipients, the Christmas package was a welcome surprise.

“I was not expecting it,” said Mrs Ibrahim Yaro, who was full of praise for those behind the Christmas gift.

