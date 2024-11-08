Princess Of Wales To Attend Remembrance Events In London

Share

Amid the cancer treatment, the Princess of Wales, Catherine is set to attend the Remembrance events in London over the weekend.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Buckingham Palace’s officials announcing her presence at the event.

According to the report, she will attend both the Sunday service at the Cenotaph and the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening.

Her husband the Prince of Wales described the past year as the “Hardest year” of his life following both his wife and his father being diagnosed with cancer.

“I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done,” he told reporters at the end of his visit to South Africa.

New Telegraph recalls that Buckingham Palace revealed the King had cancer in February and would begin treatment.

Just six weeks later it was announced the Princess of Wales was undergoing chemotherapy after a cancer diagnosis.

The King has since returned to public duties and Catherine has finished chemotherapy treatment.

