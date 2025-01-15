Princess Of Wales Speaks On Remission From Cancer

Share

Princess of Wales, Catherine on Tuesday revealed she is in remission from cancer after making an emotional return to the hospital where she received treatment.

Catherine made this known in a statement on their social media page revealing how relieved she is about her cancer treatment and remains focused on recovery.

During her visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in west London, the future Queen of England thanked staff for their exceptional care during her stay in the hospital and empathised with cancer patients about the tough treatment but reassured them there was light at the end of that tunnel.

Recall that Catherine had on announced her diagnosis in March 2024 before she revealed in September 2024 she had completed her chemotherapy.

According to Cancer Research UK, the word remission means that after treatment there is no sign of the cancer. The charity however says some cancers can come back so doctors tend to use the word remission, not cure.

“I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year.

“My heartfelt thanks go to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional.”

‘It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.” the Princess wrote

