Princess of Wales in Hospital After Abdominal Surgery

The Princess of Wales is to stay in hospital for up to two weeks after undergoing abdominal surgery. Kensington Palace said the procedure was planned and successful but the princess is not expected to resume royal duties for months.

The palace did not disclose further details about her condition but said it is not cancer-related. Shortly after, Buckingham Palace revealed King Charles III would receive treatment for an enlarged prostate, reports the BBC.

His condition is benign and he will visit hospital next week, the statement said. In the announcement about Catherine, 42, Kensington Palace said she wished to apologise for postponing planned engagements. “Based on the current medical advice, she is un- likely to return to public duties until after Easter,” a statement said.