Princess: I Wasn’t Mentally Prepared For BBNaija All-stars

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Princess Onyejekwe says she would have been mentally prepared if she had known about the eviction jury. In July, Big Brother announced that ex-housemates would return as jury members to decide the fate of the bottom two or three contestants during evictions.

Last Sunday, Princess was evicted from the All-Stars show after the jury unanimously voted her out. In a recent chat, Princess said she would have been mentally prepared if she had known that the voting process was not solely based on receiving the least votes.

The reality star said when her eviction was announced, she knew she could not have gotten the lowest votes. Princess, however, added that she is now focused on the opportunities awaiting her after the show. “I would have been more mentally prepared that it did not have to be about least votes,” she said.

“I will just know that anything can happen because even when I was called, I knew for a fact that I could not have gotten the lowest votes – and it is true. “Just more mental preparation, like I was mentally prepared to not give any drama. I knew I did not want to put up a toxic attitude. Moving forward from here, it is bigger things.”