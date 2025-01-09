Prince Williams Pens Beautiful Note To Wife On 43rd Birthday

Share

The heir to the British throne, Prince Williams of Wales, on Thursday, showered praises on his wife, Catherine, the Princess of Wales on her 43rd birthday.

Prince Williams took to their official X Page to celebrate the princess, calling her the most incredible wife and mother whose strength in the past year has been remarkable.

“To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable.

“George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W.” Prince Williams wrote.

The birthday message which is an unusual break in customs for the couple, who traditionally prefer to share such sentiments privately is accompanied by a new photograph of the Princess, taken by Matt Porteous in Windsor over the summer.

However, the Princess’s illness has inspired a greater openness in communicating directly with the public, with the Prince wanting to share his admiration for his wife for all to see.

The black and white image, which features her distinctive engagement ring prominently, is an unusual style for the Princess, who has recently preferred wholesome photo shoots of her family out in the countryside.

