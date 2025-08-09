Prince Oladigbolu Celebrates 40 Years Of Service, Cultural Legacy

Prince Kolade Afeez Siyanbola Oladigbolu, grandson of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abubakar Siyanbola Oladigbolu, has marked his 40th birthday, a milestone in a journey that spans royal heritage, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy.

From his early years in the historic city of Oyo, the Prince’s life has been shaped by the values of service, discipline, and community. Born into the distinguished Oyo royal house, his lineage connects him to the immediate past Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, and to the current Alaafin, Oba Abimbola Owoade I, his first cousin.

This dual connection to both tradition and contemporary leadership has given him a rare vantage point, one that blends cultural preservation with modern enterprise.

His childhood was steeped in the rich rhythms and ceremonies of Yoruba royalty. The steady beat of the bata drums, the warm cadence of greetings exchanged in palace courtyards, and the quiet lessons of elders shaped his understanding of leadership early. Born on August 10, 1985, Prince Kolade’s journey began rooted deeply in heritage and tradition.

But even as tradition anchored him, a restless curiosity pushed him to look beyond the palace gates. “I grew up knowing that heritage is a compass, not a cage,” he recalls. “It should guide your path, not limit your horizon.”

It was this philosophy that took him from the royal halls of Oyo to the bustling streets of Lagos, where he pursued maritime studies at the Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology.

The journey continued to the Regional Maritime University in Accra, Ghana, where he deepened his expertise in navigation and maritime operations. Soon, the young prince was charting courses not just in theory, but across real oceans, working as a transatlantic seafarer and eventually rising to the position of third officer aboard merchant vessels.

The ocean, he says, taught him resilience and foresight: “One moment you’re in calm waters, the next you’re steering through a storm. It’s the same in business and in life. You prepare, you adapt, you keep moving.”

Those lessons at sea became the foundation for a career on land that has been as varied as it is impactful. Over the years, Oladigbolu has built a portfolio that spans housing, marine logistics, energy, heavy-duty equipment, and media.

At the helm of Royal Colony Homes Limited, he has been redefining affordable housing in Nigeria, creating pathways for working families to own homes without the crippling burden of inaccessible financing.

Ocean Track Holdings supplies vital marine equipment to Nigeria’s growing maritime sector, a nod to its roots at sea. Alkafiz Energy Limited addresses one of the nation’s most pressing challenges: access to efficient, reliable energy.

Through Captain Black Heavy Duty (CCL) and Afcom Media Limited, he has found ways to merge commerce with cultural storytelling, ensuring that economic development and heritage preservation go hand in hand.

Colleagues and partners speak of his quiet but firm leadership style, a blend of entrepreneurial daring and the measured discipline of royalty. “Every venture is a chance to create impact,” Oladigbolu often says. “Success is not about accumulation, but about transformation.”

Then, if business is his platform, philanthropy is the heartbeat that sustains it. Through the KAF Foundation, Oladigbolu has rolled out initiatives that are as practical as they are visionary.

Thousands of young people have been trained in skills ranging from agriculture to tech entrepreneurship. Women-led small businesses have received micro-grants that allowed them to expand and hire. In conflict-affected communities in Northern Nigeria, his teams have delivered mobile health clinics and relief materials.

Cultural projects supported by the foundation have documented oral histories, preserved endangered Yoruba dialects, and sponsored school programmes to teach children about their heritage.

“I see philanthropy as a responsibility, not an option,” he says. “If your influence cannot open doors for others, then it is incomplete.”

In conversation, the Prince frequently returns to the example of his grandfather and cousin, whose reigns he describes as marked by courage, foresight, and a deep commitment to the people.

“Their example is a reminder that leadership is service, not entitlement,” he reflects. “It’s about building something that outlives you.”

Turning 40 has not slowed his ambition; if anything, it has sharpened it. “This is not just about celebrating the years gone by,” he says with a quiet smile. “It’s about asking, ‘What more can we do?’

I want the next decade to multiply our impact, more homes for families, more skills for young people, and more unity among our communities. That, to me, is true legacy.”

It is this blend of vision and rootedness that makes his story more than just a personal milestone. In a time when Africa’s traditional institutions often struggle to find relevance in a rapidly changing world, Oladigbolu stands as proof that heritage and modernity need not be at odds.

He is a custodian of Yoruba tradition who sails oceans, builds companies, empowers the disadvantaged, and still bows to the culture that shaped him.

As friends, family, and admirers gathered to celebrate his 40th year, one thing was clear: the Prince’s story is still being written, and the chapters ahead promise an even greater legacy, not just for Oyo, but for Nigeria and Africa at large.