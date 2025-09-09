Prince Harry Back In UK Attends Charity Awards

Prince Harry has been meeting children with serious health problems at the WellChild charity awards in London – as the prince returns to the UK for a week of engagements.

The prince arrived from the US yesterday morning – and went to Windsor to lay a wreath and pay his respects at the chapel where the late Queen Elizabeth II is buried, on the third anniversary of her death.

At the awards Prince Harry chatted with children, including a play swordfight with balloons. In one conversation he revealed he had been enjoying the Netflix series Hostage, reports the BBC.