Prince Eke Speaks On How Colleague Accuse Him Of Faking His Kidnap

Nollywood actor, Prince Eke on Tuesday recounted how he was kidnapped by some unknown gunmen along Ubima road in Rivers State eight years ago.

Speaking on the painful experience, the Nigerian actor took to her Instagram page to narrate his experience at the hands of his abductors.

Narrating his ordeal, he said although his experience with the kidnappers was as ‘hell on earth, ‘but the worst of all was the lies his friends and colleagues accused him of faking his abduction in order to generate money for himself.

Speaking further, he encouraged his fans to pray for life, adding that if one should die, it’s still their loved ones that will say spiteful things about them.

In conclusion, he thanked God for the gift of life and grace.

He wrote: “Today marks exactly 8 years since I was kidnapped in Nigeria. Along Ubima Road in Rivers State.

“I experienced hell on earth. But the greatest experience was that most of my colleagues and friends alleged that I kidnapped myself to raise money.

“Pray for life, because if you eventually die, People that you thought were close to you will say so many unprintable things about you. Thank God for the gift of life and grace!”