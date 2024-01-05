Prince Andrew Named In Epstein Court Documents

Prince Andrew is among high-profile figures named in newly released US court documents detailing connections of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A judge ordered the release of the records as part of a legal case related to Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell. The legal papers include a previously reported claim of groping by Prince Andrew, which he has denied.

Former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump are also named, though neither is accused of illegality, reports the BBC.

The much-hyped trove – covering about 900 pages – did not appear to reveal any new bombshell revelations about Epstein, who died in jail in 2019, as he awaited federal sex-trafficking charges.