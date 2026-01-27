PrimeTech Enhances Tech Education, Donates Computers To Abuja School

Leading engineering designs and concepts company, PrimeTech Design and Engineering Nigeria Ltd, has once again strengthened its reputation as a socially responsible organisation by supporting education and community development through its unique Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

Recently, the company placed particular emphasis on improving access to technology education by donating computers, a projector, writing materials and complete 16‑capacity computer laboratory furniture set to Government Secondary School (GSS) Jiwa, located in the Federal Capital Territory. General Manager, PrimeTech Design and Engineering Nigeria Ltd, Christian Moessmer, expressed deep gratitude to all dignitaries in attendance.

He noted that the event marked the official presentation of Prime Tech’s CSR intervention to Government Secondary School, Senior, Jiwa. According to him, the initiative aims to promote learning and expand access to quality educational resources. He emphasised that “access to quality education and modern learning tools is not a privilege, but a necessity in today’s world”.