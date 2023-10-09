Primeboy’s Mother Breaks Silence On Mohbad’s Death

The mother of Owodunni Ibrahim, better known as Primeboy, one of the prime suspects in the sudden demise of late afrobeat singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad has finally broken her silence days after her son was taken into the custody of the police.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Lagos State Police confirmed that Primeboy turned himself in hours after he was declared wanted and a bounty of N1 million was placed on him

Allegedly, Prime Boy was among the last people to be seen with Mohbad before his untimely demise.

But in the video making rounds, Primeboy’s mum was looking so sorrowful in tears pleading to Nigerians, to help her son and vindicate his innocence in the tragic events surrounding Mohbad’s death.

According to her, Primeboy was not just a close friend of the late singer, they were more like a close family together.

She explained that she had always regarded them as her sons during Mohbad’s lifetime, highlighting that the deep bond between these two young men was so strong.

Speaking further, she passionately affirmed that her son, Prime Boy, would never harm Mohbad due to the strong connection they shared.

Following the death of the singer, Prime Boy was allegedly out of reach, leaving netizens unanswered about his whereabouts.

In her heartfelt plea, Prime Boy’s mother implored Nigerians to exercise caution and withhold judgment against her son, insisting that he was innocent of all allegations levelled against him.

