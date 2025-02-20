Primeboy Sues Mohbad’s Mother, Demands N50m In Damages

Share

The childhood friend of late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Primeboy has reportedly sued his late friend’s mother, Abosede Adeyemo, for alleged defamation.

According to the lawsuit, Mohbad’s mother made some libellous and malicious comments about the plaintiff during an interview on March 28, 2024.

The lawsuit also said that the comment made by Mohbad’s mother about Primeboy was published in the news outlet defaming the singer in the process.

Prime Boy is also seeking N50 million in damages for the alleged defamation.

His statement reads: “N50 million in damages for libellous, injurious, falsehood, and malicious statements made on the 28th of March, 2024, to defame the claimant in the eyes of right-thinking members of society”,

