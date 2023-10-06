Primeboy Killed Mohbad Because Of Jealousy, HK Plutorious Alleges

Russian-based Nigerian dancehall singer, HK Plutorious has alleged that Primeboy murdered the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad out of jealousy and the late singer’s wife, Omowunmi knows about it.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Primeboy turned himself in hours after the Nigerian Police Force had declared him wanted.

Following his presence in Police custody, Primeboy in an interview with TVC in the presence of his lawyer revealed that he got a call from the late Mohbad, and on getting there, the late singer invited him to his show at Ikorodu.

Primeboy also talked about the fight he had with the late singer, on Sunday, September 11 at Ikorodu before his sudden demise on Tuesday, September 12.

According to Primeboy, he said during their argument, Mohbad hit him once and told him to get down from the car, while he was trying to resolve an issue Mohbad was having with his wife, Omowunmi.

A few hours after Primeboy was granted an interview, a Russian-based Nigerian dancehall singer, allegedly claimed that Primeboy was responsible for the death of Mohbad, maintaining that he killed the late singer out of jealousy and his wife knew about it.

Plutorious’s allegations are serious and shocking, and they have sparked a lot of outrage and speculation online.

However, it is important to note that these are just allegations at this point and no evidence has been presented to back up his claims, also PrimeBoy has not been charged with any crime.

