Prime Suspect Admits Singlehandedly Dismembering Kwara Female Student

The prime suspect in the murder of a final year female student of the Kwara State College of Education, Abdulrahman Bello, yesterday told the court that he singlehandedly carried out the dismemberment of the deceased after he had taken alcohol.

Testifying before Justice Hannah Ajayi of the State High Court, while opening his defence, the suspect absolved his co-defendants of any involvement in the incident.

Abdulrahman Bello also told the court that he used the knife and cutlass found by police detectives in his two-room apartment at Olunlade area of Ilorin, the state capital, to dismember the body of the deceased.

