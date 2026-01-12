Prime Business Africa Publisher Condoles With Chimamanda Over Son’s Death

The Publisher of Prime Business Africa, Dr Marcel Mbamalu, has expressed heartfelt condolences to award-winning author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie following the death of her 21-monthold son, Nkanu Nnamdi.

In a tribute issued yesterday, Mbamalu described the loss as “immeasurable” and said his thoughts, as well as those of Prime Business Africa, were with Adichie and her family during what he termed a deeply painful period.

He paid glowing tribute to Adichie’s literary legacy, describing her as a global icon whose works, including Half of a Yellow Sun and Americanah, have profoundly shaped African literature and inspired generations of readers across the world.

Mbamalu noted that Adichie, a native of Abba in Anambra State, has consistently projected African stories and experiences onto the global stage, adding that her influence as a writer and mentor mirrors the cultural impact of the late literary giant, Chinua Achebe.