Primate Urges Universal Communion Of African Church To Unite In Love

The Primate of the African Church Julius Olayinka Osayande Abbe, has urged the church to unite in love, fervent in prayer, deeply rooted in God’s word and faith. In his sermon at the anniversary and awards thanksgiving service, the Primate encouraged the church and the newly installed patrons and Patronesses to be worthy and fruitful in their calling.

He also admonished them to ensure they uplift the Universal Communion Church through their good works. He further said that the Universal church should invest so as not to be relying on tithes and offerings.

Speaking with the President of the Universal Communion of African Church, His Eminence Joseph Adebayo Ojaoba who also is the Primate of the United African Methodist Church, highlighted the significance of the award stating the communion is appreciating those who have worked tirelessly to promote the Universal Communion which is 112 years old.

He highlighted that the Universal Communion stands for the African cul- ture and tradition and also known for singing and composing of native airs in our dialect so as to praise God. He stated that the Universal Communion will be focusing on evangelism in promoting its activities.