Days after the founder of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, releases 2026 prophecies ahead of the new year, some have begining to find manifestation.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Primate Ayodele had on Saturday, December 20, 2025, called for a World Press Conference where he gave his prophecies for the year 2026, just as the Lord has revealed to him.

In a 146 pages prophecies, the prophet spoke on diverse areas; industries, countries, individuals and events that would take place in 2026.

One of the profound prophecy was the return of hostilities between the United States President and his Venezuelan Counterpart.

Primate Ayodele noted that US will attack Venezuela. Which he further buttress that the Trump regime will unseat some leaders.

On Saturday, January 3, American led by President Trump ordered airstrikes on it capital City Carracas and further capturing in the process.

This happening has brought to bear the manifestation of the Primate Ayodele Prophecies.