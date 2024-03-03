Primate Ayodele’s Aide Replies Ajadi, Says ‘I Owe You N1bn If Azena Wins Edo Poll’

A Nigerian journalist and media aide to Primate Ayodele, Osho Oluwatosin has promised to give the candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Edo State, Pastor Azemhe Azena the sum of N1 billion if he wins the governorship election slated for September 21, 2024.

This is in reaction to the comment credited to a chieftain of the NNPP, Ajadi Oguntoyinbo who tackled Primate Ayodele for saying Azemhe will not win the election.

Oguntoyinbo asked Primate Ayodele to stop talking about NNPP’s candidate while expressing confidence in Azemhe’s candidacy.

Osho Oluwatosin in his statement described politicians as a stubborn set of people who never listen to spiritual directions but are quick to accuse winners of election rigging when they lose elections.

He stated that NNPP’s candidate is already exhibiting the traits of a loser for taking spiritual advice out of context. He reiterated the prophetic advice of Primate Ayodele to the politician while pointing out the ignorance embedded in Oguntoyinbo’s response.

‘’I find it difficult to understand why politicians are a stubborn set of people, they will never listen to spiritual directions and when they finally lose their ambitions, they start crying that they were rigged out of an election they never even had any chance of winning.’’

‘’The candidate for NNPP, Pastor Azemhe Azena is already exhibiting the traits of someone who would lose gallantly and cry rigging in the governorship election because he is taking spiritual advice out of context.’’

‘’When he emerged, Primate Ayodele of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church advised him not to think about winning the election because it would be a total waste of time.

“The prophet mentioned that he didn’t have any chance to win the election and advised him to spend his money on charity where he will receive God’s blessing instead of his ambition which would eventually fail.’’

‘’Instead of just listening to this advice, act on it and prepare himself, a chieftain of his party, Ajadi Oguntoyinbo went ahead to sponsor stories against Primate Ayodele, cautioning him from speaking about the political ambition of Azemhe Azena.’’

‘’In his statement, He ignorantly said that the work of a prophet has nothing to do with politics, forgetting that even prophets of old were the kingmakers, they were involved in the selection of rulers, and they were always the ones to reveal who God wants to lead the people.’’

Oluwatosin responded to the questions of Oguntoyinbo about the amount of time Primate Ayodele spends to uplift the spiritual life of his church members. The prophet’s media aide explained that Primate Ayodele’s assistance to his members isn’t only spiritual but includes physical uplift.

‘’He asked about the amount of time Primate Ayodele spends to uplift the spiritual life of his church members and accused the prophet of taking bribes to speak about the inconsequential candidate of NNPP. I think Oguntoyinbo needs to visit INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church to witness the dedication of the prophet in uplifting the lives of his church members spiritually and physically.

“Annually, December to February is always dedicated to fasting, and prayers and it always ends with massive empowerment programmes which include gifting of cars, payment of house rents, provision of food items, gifting of tricycles, home appliances, scholarships to church members. All of these are available on the internet, if only Oguntoyinbo had enquired, he wouldn’t have said that nonsense statement.’’

He further explained that Primate Ayodele is trying to save the NNPP candidate from doom but his party chieftain is accusing the prophet of taking bribes from other parties. He then vowed to give the sum of N1 Billion if Azemhe won.

‘’Primate Ayodele is only trying to save the NNPP candidate from doom and regrets but his gullible followers like Oguntoyinbo think the prophet spoke because he got a bribe from other parties. I am not even surprised, It’s the normal behaviour of losers.’’

‘’I don’t even want Pastor Azemhe Azena to stop his ambition, I want him to continue to the end and if he wins, I promise NNPP a whopping N1 Billion. Just like Primate Ayodele said, Azemhe will come distant fourth and I can say with all assurance that his situation may even be worse than fourth position.’’

Going down memory lane, Osho Oluwatosin recalled how Primate Ayodele accurately foretold the loss of Pastor Ize Iyamu in the last governorship election even though all odds were against Governor Godwin Obaseki.

‘’I remember in 2020 when APC elected Pastor Eze-Iyamu as the party’s candidate, Primate Ayodele categorically mentioned that he wasn’t ordained to become the governor of Edo state.

‘Despite the fact that there was no chance for Obaseki, Primate Ayodele said then that the governor would get his second term and against all odds, it happened as the prophet said.’’

‘’Primate Ayodele isn’t a newbie in the prophetic ministry, he has been prophesying probably before Azemhe Azena and Ajadi Oguntoyinbo joined politics and he will always remain credible as ever.’’

He further reiterated his decision to give the sum of N1 Billion to NNPP, Ajadi Oguntoyinbo if their candidate wins.

‘’Instead of sponsoring publications against the prophet, Oguntoyinbo should advise his candidate not to spend money unnecessarily but if he feels otherwise, N1 Billion is waiting for him if his candidate wins.’’