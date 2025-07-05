Primate Ayodele Warns Trump, Releases Fresh Prophecies

In a prophetic declaration on Saturday, the Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, issued a fresh warning to the 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, warning that another assassination attempt may be imminent.

Speaking to journalists at the church headquarters in Oke-Afa area of Lagos, Primate Ayodele unequivocally said, “Trump should be careful about another assassination attempt, write it down and mark it.”

Primate Ayodele’s prophecy is coming months after President Trump survived two previously reported assassination attempts during his 2024 presidential campaign.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the first occurred in July 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania, when 20-year-old Thomas Mathew Crooks opened fire on Trump during a rally.

The shots missed, and the assailant was neutralised on the spot by U.S. Secret Service snipers.

A second attempt was thwarted in September 2024 when the FBI and Secret Service uncovered a gunman hiding near Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course. The would-be attacker was spotted lurking in nearby bushes, prompting agents to fire and secure the area before any harm could be done.

Warning the American President, the renowned cleric, known for his high-profile political and global prophecies, which has built a reputation for accuracy in foretelling critical events involving world leaders, urged him to be security conscious.

His warning adds a layer of spiritual urgency to the already intense security operations surrounding Trump’s 2024–2025 campaign efforts.

While U.S. intelligence agencies remain on high alert, Ayodele’s spiritual insight reinforces the need for vigilance, divine covering, and enhanced protection as the former president navigates the perilous road to potential re-election.