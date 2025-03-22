Share

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned all African Presidents to take proactive measures in a bid to prevent the spread of rebel groups across the continent.

According to the renowned cleric, armed groups such as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and M-23 could turn Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) into full-scale war zones, with plans to expand their reach into other African countries.

Speaking in a statement signed by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, on Saturday, Primate Ayodele cautioned African leaders against relying on international bodies such as the United Nations (UN) and the United States (U.S.) for security solutions.

The man of God urged that instead, they should strengthen regional bodies like the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU) to collectively address the looming security crisis.

READ ALSO:

“RSF and government forces will turn Sudan into a war centre, and they can become a syndicate in the African continent. M-23 and RSF can become a terrible force in the continent if African leaders don’t take action.”

“Let’s forget about the U.S. and UN—what are ECOWAS and the AU doing to curb insecurity? They are doing nothing, and this matter goes beyond the president of DR Congo.

These people will terrorize Africa, and this is why South Sudan must also rise to fight the rebels there because this will continue to spread.”

The cleric further warned that several African nations, including the Benin Republic, the Central African Republic (CAR), and Togo, could soon face invasions from these rebel groups.

He stressed the need for heightened security measures to prevent instability from escalating across the region.

“Rebels will take over many African nations, including Benin Republic, CAR, and Togo. They are coming and can invade Africa as a continent. Our leaders shouldn’t sleep on this because they are not doing anything.”

“There won’t be stability in the continent. This could become a serious crisis that won’t be healed anytime soon.”

Primate Ayodele’s warning comes at a time when Africa is witnessing rising insurgencies, military coups, and cross-border conflicts, making security a major concern for governments across the region.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

