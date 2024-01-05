Primate Ayodele Urges Tinubu To End Economic Challenges

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has urged President Bola Tinubu to tackle the economic challenges in Nigeria, emphasising that the President should not wait until Nigerians start stoning him.

He, however, cautioned Tinubu that the nation’s economic condition must be given first priority since it is becoming worse every day.

The cleric warned that if the president doesn’t address the issues, there will be large-scale protests in the country a statement issued on Thursday by his spokesperson, Oluwatosin Osho.

He said people are hungry and salary earners can no longer sustain themselves with their earnings. He urged the president not to wait till people start stoning him and every politician before realizing that he needs to get to work.

“If Tinubu doesn’t get to work immediately and find a way to solve our economic issues, there will be massive protests. The people are crying already, salary earners are not satisfied and it will get to a state where governors will not be able to pay salaries again.

“Don’t wait till they start stoning you and every politician before working, you need to do something now; there is serious hunger in the land. It will also affect some African nations. The president should do the needful,” he said.

Primate Ayodele had recommended five areas for President Tinubu to focus on in 2024.

He said: “The Government of Nigeria must work on five things in 2024 which can make the country great: Stable light, Improve security and buy more weapons, Development of infrastructural facilities, Agriculture (plenty of food) and Create employment.’’