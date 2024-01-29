Primate Ayodele To Build Houses For Low-Income Earners In His Church

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele is set to commence building houses for low-income earners who are members of his church.

It’s been on the pipeline for a while and all necessary arrangements have now been put in place to ensure it happens in order to reduce the burden on his members and largely, Nigerians.

This is also to commemorate his annual Thanksgiving programme which normally begins in January. This year’s Thanksgiving is taking a new dimension as it includes the grand opening of a new auditorium in Lagos. It will be a three-week long programme with several philanthropic activities lined up for church members, community members, the less privileged, widows, etc.

For Primate Ayodele, it is always a period to appreciate people who have rendered services to the country and made the nation a better place; This is why he visits police stations, LASTMA offices, Schools, FRSC offices, churches, to commemorate his annual Thanksgiving programmes.

The three-week-long programme has begun today with a visit to schools to offer prayers and financial assistance and of course, there are other activities lined up already, many of which will be unveiled as they happen.

Apart from the houses Primate Ayodele plans to build for low-income earners in his church as part of the activities for the 2024 Thanksgiving programme, It was announced a few days ago that another edition of the palliative market will be opened on Wednesday, 14th Of February, 2024.

The maiden edition was held in November 2023 with over 10,000 beneficiaries.

According to the beneficiaries, they were able to purchase a bag of rice for N20,000, tubers of yam for N3,000, a bag of garri for N3,000, groceries and several other goods for ridiculous prices.

It is worthy of note that the man of God will be building a mosque to also commemorate his 2024 annual thanksgiving programme.