Primate Ayodele Releases Fresh Prophecies For 2025

Primate Elijah Ayodele The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church,, on Friday, December 20, released fresh prophecies ahead of 2025.

Primate Ayodele who spoke in 94-page prophecies titled, “Divine Message for the Year 2025 and Beyond” sends a strong warning to world leaders to avoid the mistakes that could cause serious conflict in the world, emphasizing the ongoing crisis in Europe and the Middle East.

Warning the world leaders ahead of the 2025 calendar year, the renowned cleric said, “The spirit of God says let the world leaders be wary and be mindful of the issues generated by the discord between Taiwan and China, Russia and Ukraine, North and South Korea, Israel and Palestine.

Primate Ayodele said, “They should do all that is needful to de-escalate tensions across the Globe because of the dire consequences.

“The Spirit of God revealed that there will be a lot of changes in the Middle East. There will be power tussles as people will agitate for the eradication of terrorism. There will be a new terrorist group in the Middle East that will be causing problems and destructions as revealed by the spirit of God.

“Let us pray against the continuation or escalation of the Gaza war. I foresee that the Palestinian’s agitation for a sovereign State will be realized but Israel will violate its {the Palestine State} territories. These are the revelations from the Lord.

“I foresee that Ukraine and the USA will have a misunderstanding and Ukraine’s President will be found guilty of many of his actions. Ukraine’s president will be indicted as I foresee that he will be accused of mismanagement

“Ukrainians will be threatening to bomb Russia. The world leaders must not take the threat lightly. I foresee that the Ukrainian President will not be acceptable anymore in his country because the people will want to bounce back from conflicts and do all that is necessary to work out modalities to move on. And of course, Ukraine will cause some devastation in some parts of Russia and Russia will retaliate massively.

“Russia will disable some energy plants in Ukraine. Of course, Ukraine and the USA relationship will be strained and Ukraine will not get the expected benefits and support from the US.

“The war in Russia will stop as I foresee that nuclear weapon development in Russia will be temporarily stopped by 2025. Russia’s military bases will be attacked so says the Lord.

“Russia will improve in their economy and Putin will take some certain steps and we must be careful so that they will not stand up against him. Russia will put in efforts in order to create fear in the world. Let them pray against the death of a major personnel in the Russian military.

“I foresee that opposition will rise against the President which will create a lot of problems for Putin. Some countries will want to align with Russia. The Russian economy will appreciate.

Primate Ayodele also mentioned that the president-elect of The United States(US) Donald Trump will bring in new policies that will not favour Africa.

He said, “I foresee Donald Trump will change a lot of things through new policies in the United States of America.

“He will stop granting citizenship to babies of foreigners who came to the USA to give birth. I foresee that the incoming Donald Trump government in the USA will not favour Blacks and Migrants generally.

“I foresee Donald Trump will maltreat the people of different skin pigmentations. His government will implement unfavourable foreign policies and immigration laws.

“A lot of things will make America very difficult for migrants to live in. I foresee that the incoming American president will have issues with France. The spirit of the Lord says Elon Musk the Billionaire will be duped.

“I foresee that certain policies of the Donald Trump government will create troubles between him and the President after resuming office. He must be prayerful not to be bereaved.

