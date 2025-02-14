Primate Ayodele Names Music Studio, Church Building After Davido, Gov Adeleke

Share

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church on Friday named a church building and music studio after Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido.

New Telegraph reports that the naming of the two projects followed Governor Adeleke’s groundbreaking of the construction of a music studio and a church building on Friday, February 14 in Lagos.

Speaking at the annual church’s Thanksgiving service said he would name the music studio and the church building after Nigeria’s popular music icon, Adeleke David, and Governor Adeleke, respectively.

At the event, Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, represented by his Chief of Staff, Ernest Ezeajughi, former minority leader of the Nigerian Senate, Abiodun Olujimi, and other spiritual leaders were all present to grace the occasion.

The renowned cleric, however, admonished Governor Soludo to commission the newly built church bakery.

During the commissioning, Primate Ayodele promised that the bread would be sold at an affordable price, given the current state of the economy.

The pastor, in his philanthropic nature, extended a hand of support to some vulnerable persons and issued an award of excellence to some distinguished individuals.

