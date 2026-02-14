The INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke Afa, Isolo, Lagos, on Saturday, celebrated its 21st thanksgiving anniversary, drawing an array of dignitaries, religious leaders, political figures and members to a colourful service of worship and appreciation.

The event, held at the church premises, featured praise sessions, special musical performances and reflections on the ministry’s journey over the past two decades.

The founder and Leader of the church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, expressed gratitude to God for sustaining the ministry since its inception.

He described the anniversary as a testament to divine grace, resilience and the unwavering support of members.

Ayodele noted that the church started modestly but has grown steadily, impacting lives spiritually and socially within and beyond Lagos.

He reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to spiritual guidance, national development and humanitarian outreach.

As part of activities marking the anniversary, the church carried out charitable donations to widows and persons living with disabilities. Beneficiaries received financial assistance, food items and other essential materials aimed at alleviating hardship and improving their welfare.

In a significant gesture aimed at fostering religious harmony, Ayodele also disclosed that the church had donated mosques to members of the Muslim community as part of efforts to promote unity and peaceful coexistence across faiths.

Speaking during the presentation of donations, Ayodele emphasised the importance of compassion and collective responsibility, stressing that faith must be demonstrated through practical acts of love and support for vulnerable members of society.

Dignitaries present at the event commended the church for combining spiritual leadership with social responsibility, noting that such initiatives contribute meaningfully to community development and inclusion.

Special prayers were also offered for national unity, peace and economic progress, with calls for responsible leadership and sustained development across the country.

The occasion also coincided with Ayodele’s birthday celebration, during which he received prayers and goodwill messages from guests and congregants in recognition of his leadership and contributions.

The Thanksgiving service concluded with renewed commitments from church leadership and members to expand humanitarian programmes and deepen outreach efforts in the years ahead.