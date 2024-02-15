Primate Ayodele Lists Out Ways Tinubu Can End Food Shortage In Nigeria

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the head of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has called on President Bola Tinubu to as a matter of urgency wake up to the needs of the people, saying the present economic crisis is hurting Nigerians.

Primate Ayodele who made the call on Thursday in a statement issued by his media aide, Tosin Osho asked President Tinubu to establish marketplaces throughout Nigeria where food is offered at reduced prices in an effort to ease the suffering of Nigerians.

The clergyman, however, encouraged the president to form a committee for this reasonon.

According to Ayodele: ‘’President Tinubu should wake up, there is hardship, people are in pain and in order to checkmate these palliatives, the government should have markets across the country where food items would be subsidized for citizens.

“A committee that will be accountable should also be created to this effect. We foretold everything happening regarding the economy today and they should have prepared ahead but they didn’t take it seriously.

“If the government doesn’t do the right thing, flour will be cost and that’s why I will be commissioning a bakery, health care centre in few days time in order to assist the government.’’