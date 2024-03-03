Primate Ayodele Lays Foundation Of Low-Cost Housing Estate

The annual thanksgiving programme hosted by Primate Samso Ayodele tagged ’21 Days Of Unlimited Praise’ might have ended penultimate Sunday, after it started January 29, but the marks will remain indelible as the several humanitarian activities were carried out with dignitaries from all walks of life gracing the occasion held at the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos. The grand finale event also provided a platform for the part commission- ing of the 25,000-capacity cathedral and the laying of foundation for a lowcost estate that will be sold to members of the church and community at very subsidised prices upon completion.

The foundation laying of the estate was carried out by the Ogoga of Ikere Ekiti,Oba Samuel Adejimi Alagbado; Council of chiefs, Chief Wole Olanipekun, and the Ekiti state Governor represented by commissioner of special duties, Adeniyi Dolamu. A day before the grand finale of the thanksgiving was the foundation laying of a community mosque by Estu Nupe’s representatives. The 21 days of unlimited praise started with visits to schools, police stations, hospitals, and houses of church members. The Primate commissioned a “sophisticated” bakery where bread will be sold at subsidised rate, an “ultra- modern” healthcare centre where church and community members will have access to quality healthcare services.

Meanwhile, several encomiums were showered on Primate Ayodele by several leaders and individuals, as he was honoured as a Global Diplomat by the International Society of Diplomats (ISD) and was commended for his philanthropic contributions to the betterment of the society. ISD made known that the prophet would be subsequently inducted into the religious diplomats hall of fame. ISD Country Director and Head of Missions, Prof. Edet Ekpenyong partly stated:”Due to impressive commitment efforts and contributions in nation building, you have been found worthy of recognition by the international headquarters of ISD to be presented with a special artistic crafted plaque as a Global Diplomat and will be subsequently inducted into the religious diplomat’s hall of fame.”

The Ogoga of Ikere-Ekiti appreciated Primate Ayodele for his thoughts to- wards the needy and less privileged in the society. He explained that the low- cost estate would be beneficial to the people of the community especially at a time when it’s difficult to be home owners. In his reaction, Chief Wole Olanipekun described Primate Ayodele’s philanthropic activities as the true message of Christ to the church. ’My dear Primate, you are doing what the church should do. There must be contiguity between the church and the people; this is the essence of Christ’s message to us.

We have gotten to a stage where the church shouldn’t be declaring surplus yet members are poverty stricken. God will bless and honour you for what you are doing. Government cannot do it alone, people are hungry, thirsty, homeless but you are easing their burdens with all of these,” Olanipekun stated. The Taraba state governor represented by SGF, Chief Kataps described Primate Ayodele as a father to the state. He revealed that the state will be commissioning a palliative market in a couple of weeks where the prices of good items will be crashed just like Primate Ayodele has done twice in order to reduce hardship. ‘’Primate Ayodele is a father of Taraba State. On behalf of the state, we want to appreciate you and assure that we will always be part of this church.

In a couple of weeks, the government will also commission 2600 blocks of Kefas Palliative Market where the prices of food items will crash. We will buy the goods and reduce the price for the people in order to reduce hardship,’’ he stated. The former president of Zambia, Edgar Lungu and a present presidential candidate of the nation, Joseph Modola who were represented by Ambassador Anthony Chinedum regretted their absence and described Primate Ayodele as a father and friend who has been a source of strength to them. Chinedum also brought greetings from the Zulu King, Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini who expressed his wish to host the man of God in his palace. ‘’With a heart full of gratitude and reference, I stand before you.

This is not just a structure but of hope, house of prayer and a sanctuary where souls are uplifted. I appreciate Primate Ayodele whose vision has helped to achieve this; his grace, wisdom and all God has put in this.’ “I recognise the exceptional contribution of members, The Lord that has started this will finish at the appropriate time. Primate Ayodele has been a father and a friend. He has been a source of strength to me. By God’s grace, I will be coming to visit you personally. Congratulations.” Some of these dignitaries included the former president of Zambia, Edgar Lungu, Ekiti state governor rep- resented by commissioner of special duties, Adeniyi Dolamu, Taraba state governor represented by the SGF, Chief Gebon Kataps,