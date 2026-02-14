The founder and Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has donated a mosque to the Muslim community as part of efforts to foster religious harmony and national unity.

Primate Ayodele made this donation on Saturday, February 14, 2026, during the 21st anniversary and thanksgiving service of the church, an event that also coincided with his birthday celebration.

Speaking with journalists at the event, the renowned cleric hosted Islamic leaders and members of the Muslim community at the anniversary event, describing the gesture as a deliberate step toward strengthening interfaith relationships in Nigeria.

Primate Ayodele emphasised the need for peaceful coexistence among religious groups, noting that national progress can only thrive in an atmosphere of unity and mutual respect.

According to him, the mosque donations were intended to demonstrate that religion should serve as a bridge rather than a dividing line among Nigerians.

According to him, leaders across faiths must continue to promote tolerance, understanding and cooperation, especially in a diverse society like Nigeria.

Islamic clerics present at the event commended the initiative, describing it as a rare and commendable move that reinforces the message of peaceful coexistence.

The anniversary celebration featured prayers, worship sessions and goodwill messages from dignitaries, with calls for sustained efforts toward national unity and interreligious collaboration.